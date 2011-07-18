Caulker: Swansea can make an impact

Caulker moved to the Swans on loan from Tottenham Hotspur last month, as the South Wales side look ahead to their first season in the top flight for 28 years.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan with Championship outfit Bristol City and, despite suffering a season-ending ankle injury in late March, was voted the club's Young Player of the Year.

And the England Under-21 international is determined to help his new club succeed in the Premier League.

“I’m not here at the Liberty Stadium just to get that Premier League experience," Caulker said in the Mirror. "I play with my heart on my sleeve, whoever I play for.

"A lot of people will be writing us off, but I feel we’ve got a real chance – and not just of staying up, but really making an impact.”

Yet Caulker hasn't always been so confident. The youngster revealed how as recently as four years ago he had genuine fears he wouldn't have a career in football at all.

“I went for a lot of trials, but I was never called back. My 16th birthday wasn’t far away and I got frightened that I was going to miss out – then Tottenham rescued me!”

Caulker made his debut for his parent club in a League Cup defeat to Arsenal last September.