Cavani apologises to Jamaica over African comment

Edinson Cavani issued an apology in the wake of comments made about Jamaica, having incorrectly stated their Copa America rivals are an African side.

Cavani made the gaff as defending champions Uruguay and CONCACAF nation Jamaica - invited to take part in the Copa America as winners of last year's Caribbean Cup - prepare to go head-to-head in their Group B opener on Saturday.

The Uruguay striker told reporters: "As any other African team, Jamaica are going to be strong."

Cavani moved swiftly to apologise for his statement via Twitter on Thursday.

"First I want to apologise to Jamaica and its people," he wrote.

"I wanted to make a comparison between similar styles and playing characteristics between Jamaican national team and those of African sides but honestly I only put across half that thought and it came out sounding awful.

"In any case I'd like to publicly ask for forgiveness and I hope my mistake will be taken with humour rather than offence."