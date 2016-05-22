Cavani can replace Ibrahimovic - Al-Khelaifi

Edinson Cavani can step up and replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic as Paris Saint-Germain's main striker next season, the club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists.

Ibrahimovic scored a brace in his last game for the club on Saturday, leaving on a high as PSG beat Marseille 4-2 in the Coupe de France final to secure back-to-back domestic trebles.

Cavani was also on target on the night but Ibrahimovic stole the headlines by reaching 50 PSG goals for the season and departing in the dying minutes at the Stade de France to a standing ovation.

But Al-Khelaifi insisted Cavani can shine in the spotlight next season, with 34-year-old Ibrahimovic moving on after four trophy-laden years at the club.

"Who to replace Ibrahimovic?" he told RMC Sport. "Remember we already have a great striker at the club - it's Edinson Cavani."

Al-Khelaifi added that PSG's aim is now to win the Champions League after dominating in France in recent years.

"Our goal is to win all the trophies, I hope that next year, it will be the Champions League," he said.

"This is our big goal, this is our dream. We will try to do so. We are close, it is not far."