Cavani extends PSG contract until 2020

Edinson Cavani has signed a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain, extending his current deal by a further two seasons to commit to the Ligue 1 champions until 2020.

Cavani - who has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Arsenal - has thrived following the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, becoming the first player in Europe's top five leagues to reach 30 league goals this season.

He was on target with his 31st Ligue 1 goal of the campaign as PSG beat Montpellier 2-0 on Saturday to put pressure on Monaco at the top of the table.

The Uruguay international has hit 125 goals in 192 matches since joining PSG in July 2013 from Napoli and is closing in on Ibrahimovic's club record of 156 goals.

Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce that has signed a new contract with the club through June 2020 April 25, 2017

The 30-year-old has won three league titles with PSG, as well as two Coupes de France and four Coupes de la Ligue, but Cavani insists there is more he wants to achieve at PSG.

"I am very happy to extend my contract and my commitment to Paris Saint-Germain," said Cavani.

"As I have always stated, it was always my clear intention to continue playing for Paris, its supporters and all the staff at the club to make it one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"I am convinced that the club has the potential to attain all its objectives. Together, we will be more and more ambitious in the coming seasons."

Cavani and PSG will have the chance to move into the final of the Coupe de France on Wednesday when they face Monaco, who are level on points with PSG at the top of Ligue 1 with a game in hand.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said tying down Cavani to a new deal is a sign of the club's ambition.

"This new contract extension reaffirms the huge confidence Edinson Cavani has in our project," Al-Khelaifi said. "He is quite simply the best striker in the world at the moment.

"He is one of the elite strikers in Europe. Edi feels great in Paris and has a veritable love affair with the club, the fans and the city. Edi is making history at the club, courtesy of his goals, but also his commitment and ambition. Our supporters love the way Edinson always gives everything for the colours, in every minute of every match.

"His signature is a strong sign, for all those that love this club, that Paris Saint-Germain can look towards the future with confidence, stability and ambition."