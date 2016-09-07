Cavani the right man to replace Ibrahimovic - Emery

Unai Emery's confidence in Edinson Cavani was the reason the Spaniard opted not to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Paris Saint-Germain.

Ibrahimovic left the French capital at the end of last season after his contract expired, the former Sweden international moving on to Manchester United after winning 12 trophies in four seasons.

Former Real Madrid forward Jese Rodriguez was brought in to bolster the PSG forward line, but it is Cavani who was handed the role of filling the void left by Ibrahimovic's departure.

Emery says it was a conscious decision to put his trust in Cavani, while also giving youngsters Hervin Ongenda and Jean-Kevin Augustin the chance to impress.

"It was important to give confidence to Cavani," Emery told RMC. "And it's hard to sign a very important player who will compete with him.

"Jese has played striker, he is versatile and we have Augustin, a young player who is ready to play and who will progress."

Emery's faith in PSG's youth is a clear shift from the stance of former boss Laurent Blanc and something he hopes can make the Ligue 1 champions.

"We are working to improve the small details," he added. "But this is a team that has won a lot and I have great respect for PSG.

"Improving a team like this, it's a great challenge and a great motivation."