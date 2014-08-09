Cavani set for emotional Napoli return

The Uruguayan frontman spent three years at Stadio San Paolo before making a big-money move to the French capital last year.

And Cavani says it will be an emotional return when the sides meet in their final warm-up for the new season.

"It’s wonderful, I can’t wait to get there and see the city where I had such wonderful moments, to be back in that stadium,” he is quoted as telling Sky Sport Italia.

"Will I shed a tear? You never know what emotions will emerge. They can come on suddenly, when you least expect them.

"What I feel today is that for me it will be a great joy to be back in that city. Then we’ll see."

Despite fond memories of his time with Napoli, Cavani is not sure what kind of reception he will receive from the club's fans.

"I've seen what football is like and often there's a short memory, but I think the real fans, those who experienced those special moments along with the whole team, will welcome me," he added.

"If that's not the case, then never mind, you put up with everything in football."