Cavani set to make PSG return against Marseille

Uruguay striker Cavani, who joined PSG from Napoli in a club-record deal believed to be worth €64.5 million in July, has missed the capital club's last five games because of a thigh injury sustained in the 2-0 win at Bordeaux in January.

However, the 27-year-old is available for the clash with Marseille, known in France as 'Le Classique', as PSG aim to complete a league double over the Provencal club for the first time since 2003.

"Edinson Cavani has done a great job this week and since Wednesday he has been training with the squad," Blanc said.

"He has had no problems (on Saturday) and will be part of the squad (on Sunday)."

Cavani's return will come as a boost to the defending champions given his exceptional form since making the move to the Parc des Princes.

The former Palermo striker has scored 20 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for PSG this campaign.