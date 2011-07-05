Cavani vows to stay at Napoli

Speculation has mounted in recent weeks that the Uruguayan striker was destined for a move away from the Stadio San Paolo, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City touted as potential destinations.

These rumours continued to arise even though Cavani had recently displayed his loyalty to Napoli by signing a contract extension in May that would see him stay in Serie A until 2016.

The 24-year-old has become much sought after due to his role in catapulting Napoli up the Serie A table and helping his side secure a berth in next years Champions League, scoring 26 goals and amassing six assists over the course of the season.

Cavani clearly settled into Napoli quickly following his move from Palermo last season and, speaking to FIFA.com, he revealed his reluctance to leave the club due to the faith the people of Naples have shown in him.

"I'm very happy with everything that Naples and its people have given me, and that's why we'll be there again next year," he said.

And, continuing to speak fondly of his time at Napoli so far, Cavani admitted his surprise at how much success he enjoyed during his first season in Naples.

"You always try to finish a year or a season off in the best way possible because you never know what's around the corner," he explained.

"I didn't expect things to work out so quickly but for some reason they did. At the end of the day I think it all came about because I worked hard and stuck at it."

ByKillian Woods