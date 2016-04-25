Cech abandons hope of Arsenal catching Tottenham

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech conceded the Londoners have abandoned hope of catching rivals Tottenham following a 0-0 draw against Sunderland on Sunday.

The draw against relegation-battlers Sunderland at the Stadium of Light meant Arsenal have been held in three of their last four Premier League games.

Arsene Wenger and Co. are now four points behind Tottenham, with their North London rivals - who have won four of their last five league fixtures - possessing a game in hand.

"You need to start winning games," Cech said. "We have three games to play and we need to get as many points as we can.

"I don't think it will be enough to finish in the top two now as the other teams have taken advantage of our two points dropped."

The shot-stopper added: "We don't seem to [be able to] kill the game off in the last two weeks and we dropped twice points and now the fight is to get the best position for the Champions League.

"I thought that we should have scored in the first half. We had chances to get the lead but that doesn't make a difference when you don't score.

"They [Sunderland] are fighting for their lives and they obviously had that motivation and once they got into the game, it became a difficult day. They have done really well.

"I thought we kept the ball well and created enough chances with our possession but we waited too long for an opportunity.

"I think we need to find a way to put it into the back of the net and we didn't do so."

Arsenal face Norwich City, Manchester City and Aston Villa in their three remaining games.