Cech confident of Arsenal title challenge

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech believes his team's depth has them well-placed to challenge for the Premier League title.

Arsene Wenger's men sit fourth in the table after being beaten just once in the league this season.

Cech, a winner of four league titles with Chelsea, feels Arsenal are in a position to claim their first crown since 2004.

"I think the first [quality we have] is the strength in depth," the shot-stopper told the club's website.

"When we were unlucky with long-term injuries last season, we had to use the same players in so many games and you lack energy in certain parts of the season.

"We dropped points because we couldn't rotate. This season we have strength in depth, you could see in the Champions League and domestic cup and for the Premier League we keep using different players or can use the same players.

"The manager has this choice and I think we are benefitting so far. Everybody looks fit and ready to go game by game."

Arsenal finished second to Leicester City last season, their best result since 2004-05.

Cech is confident his team have what it takes to go one step further, saying: "Last season everybody was talking about how far we can go, where we can go and we knew that we had a lot of qualities, that's why we finished in the best position Arsenal had finished in a long time.

"But we missed a little bit to win the title, so this season we go step by step, we try to improve and then I think we are on the right way.

"I think we are as strong as anybody else in the league. The league is very competitive but I think we are one of the teams who has all the qualities to compete for the title and we know that."