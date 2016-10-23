Cech laments Arsenal's lack of composure
Arsenal were unable to reproduce their clinical display against Ludogorets in a 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough, frustrating Petr Cech.
Petr Cech believes a lack of composure in attack was to blame for Arsenal being held to a goalless draw by Middlesbrough on Saturday.
Goalkeeper Cech made a trio of impressive saves to keep Boro at bay, with Aitor Karanka branding him man-of-the-match for his influential display.
However, the 34-year-old lamented the Gunners' inability to replicate the offensive performance that saw them dismantle Ludogorets 6-0 in the Champions League in midweek
"We had a lot of possession but I think we rushed a little bit in the final third," Cech told Arsenal Player.
"We could have kept our cool better in the final third to find a better pass, to have better opportunities to score.
"We had a few shots where the goalkeeper did very well but in the end we didn’t find the goal - which is a shame.
"Overall, they had plenty of chances as well so I think we have to say maybe a draw is a fair result.
"When they had their chances and they didn't take them I thought that we were going to punish them for that.
"We had 45 minutes in the second half to find the goal, but we lost a little bit of our calm in the last third which is unlike us.
"But that's the kind of game which can always happen. We know there's a long way to go, I think we look in very good shape and just need to go back to work and carry on."
