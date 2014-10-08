Cech running out of patience at Chelsea

The Belgian shot-stopper has taken Cech's spot as the number one keeper at Stamford Bridge, with Cech's first Premier League minutes this term only coming in their 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

The discussion surrounding Cech's co-existence with the returning Courtois, from his three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid, began in the close-season.

And the 32-year-old said he did not anticipate being left on the outer by manager Jose Mourinho.

"I think they know me well enough at Chelsea to know that the situation is definitely not the way I would imagine," Cech told Czech Radio.

"With the European Championships in 2016 and the national team in mind, there is no time for me to sit on the bench and not to play.

"I have not spoken to anybody at the club but if the situation will not start to improve for me then I will want to solve it."

Cech replaced Courtois against Arsenal after the latter sustained a head injury, but the 22-year-old is reportedly set to resume his place in the Chelsea goal after the international break.

The Viktoria Plzen youth product has represented Chelsea 327 times in the league, since moving to the club from Rennes in 2004.