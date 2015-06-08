Cech set to meet with Chelsea to discuss future

Goalkeeper Petr Cech is set to meet with Chelsea's hierarchy to discuss his future with the Premier League champions.

The Czech Republic international largely played second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois at Stamford Bridge this season and has been heavily linked with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester and Paris Saint-Germain.

Manager Jose Mourinho has frequently expressed his desire for Cech to remain, but the player himself hinted at a possible move.

"First I have to agree with the club what the conditions would be for leaving," he said ahead of his country's Euro 2016 qualifier against Iceland on Friday.

"Next week we will have a meeting with Chelsea. At the moment it is with my agent. When it is clearer and all the cards are on the table, we will decide.

"I believe that for what I have done for the club and what the club has done for me, we can arrange it so we are all happy.

"I keep all options open, regardless of the country. I will decide based on what is best for me and my family. It does not matter whether it is England, Germany, France or Spain.

"If I move, it brings difficulties. It must change everything, look for housing, a school for children and so on.

"Therefore, the sooner I know what to do the better. I can plan everything and even rest before the new season."

Cech moved to Chelsea in 2004 when Claudio Ranieri was in charge, but it was Mourinho who gave him his debut and he has since kept a record number of clean sheets for the club.