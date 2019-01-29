Cedric Soares: I'll play in goal for Inter if they give me gloves

The Portugal international joined the Nerazzurri on a temporary deal until the end of the season on Saturday, with the Serie A giants having the option to sign him outright for £9.5 million at the end of the season.

At his unveiling on Tuesday, the 27-year-old underlined that he was ready to do whatever it takes to make a positive impression at his new club.

“I’m used to playing on the right even if I’ve also played on the left a few times,” he told Italian media.

“I’m at the total disposal of the coach and if he wants, I can even play in goal if he gives me a pair of gloves.

“I’m just looking to give my best on and off the pitch. I have so much confidence in my abilities and will give 100% every time without focusing on an eventual transfer.”

Soares is set to go head-to-head with compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo when Inter face Juventus later in the season, while he also gave his thoughts on the challenges of adapting to a new league.

“I’ve not spoken with Cristiano yet,” he said. “He’s a great friend. I’ve been through a lot with him with the national team, but now he’s my rival because he plays for Juventus and I’m at Inter.

“I think there are many differences between the Premier League and Serie A. In England there is a very fast and attacking game; here I see that there is a lot of quality and that you tend to keep ball possession and then choose when to attack. I grew up in Portugal, which is a bit of a mixture of these two leagues.”