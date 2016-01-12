Celtic ban supporters after pyrotechnic use

Celtic have banned three fans for using pyrotechnics during the club's away match against Stranraer on Sunday.

Celtic won the match 3-0 but have come under fire after supporters in the away section used pyrotechnics.

The supporters were suspended indefinitely as the club's investigation continues.

In a written statement on the club's website, Celtic slammed the supporters for their behaviour which they believe caused the club embarrassment.

"On numerous occasions Celtic has stated its strong opposition to the use of pyrotechnics but regrettably again, a very small number of individuals, within a ticket allocation of 2,500, have damaged the club," the statement read.

"We should be very clear. Those responsible simply do not care about our club, our reputation or the safety of our fans and we do not want them at our matches. The club will be reviewing its ticket allocation procedures to ensure that this matter is addressed.

"Ensuring the safety of our supporters and staff is always of paramount importance to Celtic Football Club. If such behaviour was to continue, the reality is it would only be a matter of time before serious injury is caused. However, we will not allow safety to be compromised by the actions of a tiny minority."

On the field, Celtic remain in good stead, sitting three points ahead of second-placed Aberdeen with a game in hand in the Premiership.