Celtic complete Simunovic signing

Croatia youth international Jozo Simunovic has completed a move to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic from Dinamo Zagreb on a five-year deal.

The signing of defender Simunovic, 21, comes after Ryan Christie also joined Ronny Deila's men on transfer deadline day.

Simunovic, who came through the Dinamo Zagreb youth ranks, is already targeting trophies with the league leaders.

"I am absolutely delighted to join Celtic. I know what a huge club I am joining, one of the biggest in Europe, and I know about its history and its great supporters," he said.

"I can't wait to get started and join up with my new team and begin my career at Celtic.

"I am looking forward to this move very much, I am desperate to get to Scotland and play at the famous Celtic Park.

"I know we have a lot to play for this season and there are many exciting times ahead, this is my reason for joining Celtic.

"I want to win things in my career and I think I can do this at Celtic. All I can promise the supporters is that I will be giving everything I have in every game to win and bring some good moments to our fans."

Celtic manager Deila said he had been pleased with all his team's activity during the window, having added the likes of Dedryck Boyata, Nadir Ciftci and Tyler Blackett – the latter on loan from Manchester United.

"We are so pleased that Jozo is joining us at Celtic and I am sure he will be a great addition to our squad," he said.

"He is a very talented young player and good on the ball, but he will also give us strength and stability in defence. I am sure he will be a success for us.

"I believe what we have done in the summer has given us a squad with real depth for the season ahead.

"We already had a strong squad going into the summer period and we have now signed eight quality players in this transfer window.

"Again we will once again look to strengthen in the January transfer window.

"We have the resources available to do this and this is something we always aim to do, ensuring that we are as well-equipped as possible to bring our supporters as much success as we possibly can."