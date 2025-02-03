Manchester City 'have agreed' Nico Gonzalez signing: report

Manchester City have agreed a deal for Porto star Nico Gonzalez, with the Spaniard seemingly set to link up with the Premier League champions imminently.

Manager Pep Guardiola watched his team suffer a 5-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium at the weekend, in a new low during a poor season. The Sky Blues were torn apart by the Gunners, handing them the first goal – and it could have been more, but for Kai Havertz missing a sitter.

Guardiola has already brought three new players to the club this month, with Omar Marmoush starting in the defeat at the weekend. It seems as though there could be another addition before the January transfer deadline tonight.

Nico Gonzalez has seemingly left Porto ahead of Manchester City switch

Pep Guardiola wants a midfielder to replace Rodri (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just as when Manchester City were hammered in 2020 by Leicester City and reacted by signing Ruben Dias, it seems as though the Citizens are about to do the same and address the Rodri-shaped hole in their team.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has been sidelined since the home fixture against Arsenal in September, when he damaged his anterior cruciate ligament, and with Portuguese outlet Jornal de Noticias reporting on a rejected bid for Porto star Nico Gonzalez earlier today, it appears City have returned for the midfielder.

Rodri has been a conspicuous absence for City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report from fellow Portuguese outlet A Bola says that Guardiola's side have agreed to pay the full €60 million release clause that would allow Gonzalez to leave. Record, meanwhile, claim that the Spaniard is no longer with the group ahead of the move.

Gonzalez is a no.6 who emerged from Barcelona's famed La Masia academy around the same time as Gavi but failed to have the same impact on the first team. Financial restraints meant that Barça welcomed an offer from Porto, with the midfielder adapting well in Lisbon.

Whether Porto accept Manchester City's payment structure still remains to be seen. According to the reports from Portugal, the Premier League champions want to pay for the player via instalments rather than triggering his full release clause.

In FourFourTwo's view, this looks like a deal that could be done before the end of the day – and could be a vital one in the club's rehabilitation.

Manchester City have struggled this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

City have suffered without the presence of a natural holding midfielder, as Mateo Kovacic steps into Rodri's shoes. Gonzalez should at least offer them some kind of substitute and help prevent Rodri from being rushed back into action as soon as he's fit.

Nico Gonzalez is worth €18m, as per Transfermarkt. City take on Leyton Orient this weekend in FA Cup action, as the Fourth Round begins.