Celtic face potential Malmo play-off round rematch

Celtic could once again face Malmo in the Champions League play-offs if the two sides come through their third-round qualifying matches.

The Scottish champions were dumped out of the tournament at the final qualifying stage by Malmo in the 2015-16 season, losing 2-0 away after a 3-2 win in Glasgow.

But Celtic will have the opportunity to avenge that defeat if they overcome AEK Athens and Malmo see off Videoton.

Four-time European champions Ajax must beat Standard Liege and then either Slavia Prague or Dynamo Kiev to reach the Champions League's group stage.

The winners of a heavyweight clash between Benfica and Fenerbahce will face PAOK or Spartak Moscow.