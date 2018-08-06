Celtic face potential Malmo play-off round rematch
Malmo could have the opportunity to again dump Celtic out of the Champions League as the two sides are in line for a play-off round meeting.
Celtic could once again face Malmo in the Champions League play-offs if the two sides come through their third-round qualifying matches.
The Scottish champions were dumped out of the tournament at the final qualifying stage by Malmo in the 2015-16 season, losing 2-0 away after a 3-2 win in Glasgow.
But Celtic will have the opportunity to avenge that defeat if they overcome AEK Athens and Malmo see off Videoton.
Four-time European champions Ajax must beat Standard Liege and then either Slavia Prague or Dynamo Kiev to reach the Champions League's group stage.
The winners of a heavyweight clash between Benfica and Fenerbahce will face PAOK or Spartak Moscow.
CONFIRMED: play-off drawWho will qualify? August 6, 2018
