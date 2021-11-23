Celtic fans groups write to club about possible appointment of Bernard Higgins

A number of Celtic supports’ clubs have united to warn the club they will not engage with Bernard Higgins if he is appointed in a security role.

Police Scotland assistant chief constable Higgins is understood to have been lined up by the club for a senior security position.

Chairman Ian Bankier refused to rule out his appointment when challenged at the club’s annual general meeting last week.

Now 135 fan organisations, including representative bodies, supporters’ clubs and podcasts, have signed a letter to acting chief executive Michael Nicholson warning of their response if he is appointed.

The open letter, signed by the likes of the Celtic Trust, Affiliation of Registered CSCs and the Green Brigade, claimed Higgins had overseen a change in football policing policy including what they labelled “intrusive surveillance”.

“This has caused irreparable damage to the lives of many Celtic fans as well as to the relationship between the supporters and Higgins himself,” the letter added.

“It must be made known that we will refuse to recognise or engage with Higgins if he is appointed, as his history makes him an unsuitable candidate to be tasked with the responsibility of ensuring the safety and security of Celtic supporters.”

Fans have protested against the potential appointment during recent games.

There was a silent protest for the first half hour of a goalless Celtic Park draw with Livingston, with no songs sung during that time.

And kick-off in Celtic’s win at Dundee was disrupted when supporters threw dozens of tennis balls onto the pitch.