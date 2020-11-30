Celtic say they adhered to ‘proper process’ after Hibs’ fixture change complaint

Celtic have insisted they did everything by the book after Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster complained that the clubs’ New Year clash had been moved without their consent.

The Scottish Professional Football League announced earlier on Monday that Hibs’ Premiership trip to Celtic Park had been put back from Saturday, January 9 to an Monday, January 11 with a 1945 kick-off “following a club request”.

Dempster, who recently announced she was set to leave the Easter Road club after six years, took to her personal Twitter account on Monday evening to say that Hibs were “fizzing” about the situation.

She wrote: “Apologies to our supporters and our head coach.

“This was done without my knowledge – we said no to the original request from Celtic because the request didn’t work for our club.

“The SPFL appears to have agreed this without a call to the decision makers at our club. @spfl”

She added: “We are fizzing about this – @spfl know I am leaving soon (ish) but they still have my mobile number so a call should have been easy to do – or @gmathie82 (sporting director Graeme Mathie) or even to our Chairman. Not good enough.”

However, a spokesperson for Celtic told the PA news agency: “Celtic can confirm that its match against Hibernian scheduled for the New Year has been moved to Monday 11th January 2021 with a 1945 kick-off.

“The club, through the proper SPFL process, has made this request with a view to arranging a winter training camp during this particular week, something which has proven hugely beneficial to the squad in recent seasons.”