Celtic snap up Feyenoord's Kazim-Richards

Celtic have completed the signing of Feyenoord forward Colin Kazim-Richards on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Kazim-Richards moved to the Eredivisie club permanently in the close-season following a successful loan spell from Bursaspor.

However, he was suspended for two weeks last month for allegedly threatening physical violence against journalist Mikos Gouka.

The Turkey international has now opted to swap the Netherlands for Glasgow with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

Kazim-Richards becomes Celtic's third signing of the transfer window, joining Denmark international Erik Sviatchenko and Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts - who penned an 18-month loan from Manchester City on Monday - in moving to Celtic Park.

The 29-year-old has earned something of a reputation as a journeyman and has represented the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion, Sheffield United, Galatasaray and Blackburn Rovers during his career.