Celtic sweating on the fitness of skipper Scott Brown

Skipper Scott Brown is struggling to be fit for Celtic’s Betfred Cup semi-final against Hibernian at Hampden Park on Saturday.

The midfielder went off with a thigh injury in the 2-0 home win over St Mirren on Wednesday night and is a doubt.

Striker Vakoun Bayo will see a specialist on Monday with regards a knee problem, Leigh Griffiths and Mikey Johnston are back in training while Jozo Simunovic (knee) remains out alongside Daniel Arzani (knee) and Greg Taylor is cup-tied.

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom reported a “lot of knocks” to unnamed players.

Martin Boyle will be assessed after coming off the bench to net a late equaliser against Livingston on Wednesday on his comeback from a long-term knee problem.

Midfielder Vykintas Slivka is at a similar stage as Boyle following an ankle break but defenders Darren McGregor (abdomen) and David Gray (knee) are still out.

Provisional Celtic squad: Forster, Frimpong, Bauer, Elhamed, Ajer, Bolingoli, Jullien, Rogic, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Ntcham, Forrest, Edouard, Christie, Hayes, Morgan, Johnston, Griffiths, Elyounoussi, Gordon.

Provisional Hibernian squad: Maxwell, Stevenson, James, Porteous, Whittaker, Jackson, Naismith, Hanlon, Hallberg, Middleton, Vela, Newell, Murray, Horgan, Mallan, Allan, Doidge, Shaw, Kamberi, Slivka, Boyle, Marciano.