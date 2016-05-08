Celtic win fifth consecutive Scottish Premiership title

Celtic have been crowned Scottish champions for a fifth consecutive year after holding off an Aberdeen fightback in a thrilling 3-2 victory on Sunday.

Ronny Deila's men had all but won the Scottish Premiership title with last week's victory at Hearts and came into the game nine points clear of Aberdeen with three matches to play, as well as having a goal difference that was superior by 35.

Only a point was needed to officially seal the Premiership title with two matches to spare and it appeared as though they were coasting to victory as Patrick Roberts' first-half double and Mikael Lustig's strike early in the second half gave them a three-goal lead.

The Dons made a fight of it, though, as two goals in seven minutes from Niall McGinn and Andrew Considine brought them back to within one, but Celtic held firm to begin the title celebrations.

Celtic - knocked out of the Scottish Cup by rivals Rangers - now only have league matches against St Johnstone and Motherwell to round off their season.

Manager Deila will then depart the club after two seasons at the helm having announced he will step down following the semi-final loss to Rangers.

This is Celtic's 47th top-flight title in their history, placing them seven behind their Old Firm rivals in the all-time table.

Celtic need to win another four if they are to match Rangers' famous run of nine-in-a-row from 1989 to 1997, a mark they also achieved themselves with nine successes between 1966 and 1974.

Four of the last five titles won by Celtic have been without Rangers in the top flight, but that will change from next season after Mark Warburton's men secured their return to the highest level by winning this season's Scottish Championship.