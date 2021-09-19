Celtic’s awful away form continues – 5 things we learned from cinch Premiership

Both Rangers and Celtic slipped up in an eventful weekend of action in the cinch Premiership.

None of the teams that started the weekend in the top six won, with Hearts missing the chance to go top on Saturday when they drew with Ross County and Hibernian’s draw with St Mirren not enough to see them end the weekend in pole position.

Rangers returned to the summit but were held 1-1 by Motherwell, while Livingston got off the bottom with a 1-0 victory over Celtic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Celtic have major problems on the road

FT – It's all over here in Livingston and the Lions claim a huge 1-0 win over Celtic!— Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) September 19, 2021 See more

A sixth defeat in seven away matches under Ange Postecoglou left Celtic in sixth place after six league matches. That run includes European games but their title hopes will depend on them turning around their form quickly. Defeats against Hearts, Rangers and Livingston have put Celtic four points adrift of the champions but the problem has not just materialised. Celtic have now not won a domestic away game since February, a run stretching nine matches.

Jim McLean tribute well-timed

The Jim McLean statue was unveiled tonight at Tannadice. He will forever look over the stadium.— Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 18, 2021 See more

Dundee United unveiled a statue of their most famous manager on Saturday evening and delivered a fitting follow-up by beating neighbours Dundee 1-0 on Sunday. McLean previously played and coached at Dens Park before arriving at Tannadice in 1971 and turning the tables on the city’s football dynamics. United became not just top dogs in Dundee but one of the best teams in Scotland and, for a spell, Europe. The tangerine side of the city remains in the ascendancy after Ian Harkes’ winner left Dundee still seeking their first Tannadice win since 2004.

Scott Allan can still be key for Hibernian

Scott Allan's assist 🤯Paul McGinn's finish 👏— Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) September 19, 2021 See more

The creative midfielder came close to joining St Mirren on transfer deadline day, but he did the Buddies some damage after being brought on as a half-time substitute with Hibs trailing 1-0. A trademark through-ball set up Paul McGinn for the equaliser and Hibs went on to lead before Joe Shaugnessy’s late equaliser. Allan has not started a top-flight match since August 2020 – before a heart condition was diagnosed – but Jack Ross insisted he could play a more meaningful role after returning to fitness.

Aberdeen’s bubble well and truly burst

Nice way to hit the 50. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/Q6z9tKatb6— Stevie may (@Stevie__may) September 18, 2021 See more

After winning four of their first five matches this season and putting five goals past BK Hacken in their opening European game, the Dons have now gone seven matches without victory. Stevie May returned to haunt his former club with the only goal at Pittodrie on Saturday to earn St Johnstone their first win of the season. With the Dons slipping into the bottom six, Stephen Glass now faces a major early test in his tenure, with the Dons set for trips to St Mirren and Dundee amidst a run of games that sees them take on Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and Hearts.

Motherwell are Ibrox party-poopers

“It was a fully deserved point and could have been three.”— Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) September 19, 2021 See more

Almost 25 years after ensuring Rangers did not clinch their ninth consecutive title at Ibrox, the Steelmen put a dampener on title celebrations in Govan again. Kaiyne Woolery’s equaliser ensured Rangers fans would not go home happy despite watching their team unveil the league flag before kick-off. Rangers had won their previous 21 home league games at Ibrox – a December 2020 visit of Motherwell had also caused them problems before two late goals earned the home win.