Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard tests positive for coronavirus on international duty
By PA Staff
Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard could be set to miss the visit of Rangers after testing positive for Covid-19.
The French Football Federation has announced Edouard tested positive for the coronavirus while on France Under-21 duty. The 22-year-old is now self-isolating.
Scottish Government rules dictate that people should self-isolate for 10 days after a positive test and Edouard will have to remain in France for that period.
Celtic host Rangers at 1230 on October 17 – 11 days after the positive test.
A statement from the FFF read: “The result of his Covid-19 test carried out by UEFA this Tuesday morning, October 6 having been positive, Odsonne Edouard was sidelined from the group upon receipt of the results, at the end of training . He was then placed in isolation.
“All the other tests carried out on the entire delegation, staff members and players, were negative.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.