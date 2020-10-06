Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard tests positive for coronavirus on international duty

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard could be set to miss the visit of Rangers after testing positive for Covid-19.

The French Football Federation has announced Edouard tested positive for the coronavirus while on France Under-21 duty. The 22-year-old is now self-isolating.

Scottish Government rules dictate that people should self-isolate for 10 days after a positive test and Edouard will have to remain in France for that period.

Celtic host Rangers at 1230 on October 17 – 11 days after the positive test.

A statement from the FFF read: “The result of his Covid-19 test carried out by UEFA this Tuesday morning, October 6 having been positive, Odsonne Edouard was sidelined from the group upon receipt of the results, at the end of training . He was then placed in isolation.

“All the other tests carried out on the entire delegation, staff members and players, were negative.”