Cerezo: Atletico want the best - and Costa is a really good player

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has talked up the prospect of re-signing striker Diego Costa from Chelsea.

The Spain international left the Vicente Calderon in a £32million deal in 2014 and scored 21 goals in a superb first season in London, as Chelsea claimed the Premier League and League Cup.

However, persistent injury problems and inconsistent form blighted his second season in England, prompting suggestions that new boss Antonio Conte will seek to offload him in the transfer window.

Cerezo admits that Atletico are looking to sign a striker and could not hide his admiration for Costa, who won La Liga and the Copa del Rey and reached the final of the Champions League under Diego Simeone.

"We're looking for a new striker, and we always like to get the biggest players we can," Cerezo said, following the announcement of the 2016-17 LaLiga fixtures.

"Costa played for us for a few years and he's a really good player, no one can deny that. I don't know if Costa has spoken to Conte, but we're working to hard bring the best players to Atleti."