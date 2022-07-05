Ceri Holland says new Liverpool contract was ‘no-brainer’

By published

Wales v Estonia – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – UEFA Qualifier – Group I – Cardiff City Stadium
(Image credit: David Davies)

Wales midfielder Ceri Holland admits signing a new contract with Liverpool was a “no-brainer”.

The 24-year-old joined in January 2021, direct from the United States college system, but has since established herself as a full international as she helped the club get promoted back to the FA Women’s Super League last season.

“When the option came on the table to extend my stay here it was an absolute no-brainer. I actually can’t wait to get going for the new season,” she said.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

PA Staff