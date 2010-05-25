Cesc senior: Fabregas wants future sorted

"He (Cesc) is focused now on the Spanish national team but what he wants is for the transfer to be concluded as soon as possible," Francesc Fabregas said on Spanish radio.

"The negotiations between Arsenal and Barcelona will be very long and both parties are going to have to sit down together a few times because the issue is a complicated one," he added.

"I don't know how this is going to pan out but I believe you have to respect the decision and the wishes of the player."

Spanish media have reported that Barca want to conclude the purchase of the 23-year-old Spain midfielder before the World Cup in South Africa, which starts on June 11.

Joan Oliver, director general of the La Liga champions, said late on Monday Barca had not yet made an offer and they were in no hurry to conclude the deal.

"There is no offer yet," Oliver was quoted as saying on Barca's website.

"It's true the player has expressed his wish to play for Barca, perhaps this coming season," he added.

"We have had first contacts with Arsenal in which we made known our intention to talk and that's the current situation.

"We are not in any hurry and you never know how long these operations can take."

Francesc Fabregas told Spanish radio his son had always done what was asked of him by Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger and he expected the Frenchman would agree to sell the player.

"We are also grateful to Arsenal because they have turned our son into a complete man," he said.

"At the moment he has a contract with Arsenal," he added. "My impression is that the English club don't want to sell him but in the end they will give in and let Cesc go."

