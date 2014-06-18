Cesena promoted to Serie A after play-off win

The northern Italian club won the two-legged tie on aggregate, with a pair of 2-1 victories - the latest of which came at Latina's Stadio Domenico Francioni.

Alessandro Bruno had given Latina a lead on the night and a 2-2 scoreline overall - which would have sent the hosts through given they finished higher than Cesena in the Serie B table - after just 13 minutes.

But Pierpaolo Bisoli's visitors responded well, taking the aggregate lead on 52 minutes via Gregoire Defrel before an injury-time penalty to Emmanuel Cascione sealed their promotion.

Cesena are back in the Italian top flight for the first time since the 2011-12 season, while Latina's bid for a first ever season in the Serie A was denied.