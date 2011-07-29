Chamakh ready to deliver for Arsenal

The Moroccan international made a bright start to life at Emirates Stadium last term following a summer move from French side Bordeaux, netting three times in his first five appearances.

But a loss of form, coupled with the return to fitness of Robin van Persie, meant Chamakh struggled to make any sort of impact in the latter half of the season, registering on the score-sheet just once after the turn of the year.

A failure to score on the Gunners’ Asian tour certainly hasn’t helped the 27-year-old’s prospects of attracting the attention of boss Arsene Wenger, but Chamakh insists his debut season troubles are behind him, and is confident he will rediscover his best form this term.

When asked in an interview with Arsenal's official website whether he thought his second year in England would be even more difficult than his first, Chamakh replied: "No, I think it’ll in fact be easier.

"I understand both the football and the group better, and I now have many friends in this team. So I aim to keep improving and to make a big contribution.

"Your first pre-season is always difficult, you have to accustom yourself to new training and make new friends, but we’re all together and everything looks fine.”

ByLiam Twomey