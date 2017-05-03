Champions League, no kick and rush – Lyon's Lacazette outlines terms of exit

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette is only interested in leaving the Ligue 1 club if a Champions League side comes calling.

France international Lacazette has enjoyed another excellent season in front of goal, with 31 strikes in 40 matches – keeping speculation over his future rife.

Lacazette has reportedly attracted the attention of Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund among others, and the 25-year-old knows what he wants from any potential future employer.

"[The team I will join] will have to be in the Champions League and play good football," he said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"Passing the ball, not just hitting it from box to box. Not kick and rush. That would not work for me."

Lacazette has two years remaining on his Lyon deal and could still seal a Champions League return with his current club, who face Ajax in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Wednesday.