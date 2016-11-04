Champions League the ultimate goal for Atletico, says Godin

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin says winning the Champions League is a priority for his side this season.

Diego Simeone's side lost the 2015-16 final in May to city rivals Real Madrid in a penalty shootout, following a 1-1 draw after extra-time at San Siro.

The bitter defeat prompted the Atletico boss to consider his future at the club, given that it came just two years on from a 4-1 extra-time loss to Madrid in the final in Lisbon, although he ultimately decided to stay on.

Atleti secured their place in the last 16 of this season's competition with Tuesday's 2-1 home win over Rostov, and Godin is determined to push for the trophy once more in order to pay back their supporters for those defeats.

"Of course it would be the best prize for all the fans, it's what we Atleticos are dreaming of and we will continue looking for it," he said, as quoted by Marca.

"It's a dream because we're competing for it and we're going after it. It's clearly one of our objectives, so it's a dream and an objective - one more on top of the league and the cup."

Godin believes the strength in depth at the Vicente Calderon could give Atletico a real chance of challenging for the treble.

"We have a great squad, I don't know if it's the best because there have been great players at Atletico," he said.

"But there's a lot of competition and a number of options that gives the coach a lot more possibilities to look for results."

The Uruguay centre-back has won a host of honours under Simeone, including LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, the Europa League and two UEFA Super Cups.

When asked if the Argentine was the best coach he had worked for, however, he 30-year-old stressed that Uruguay boss Oscar Tabarez could not be overlooked.

"I love Cholo and I respect him hugely," he said. "It's difficult to be objective when there are so many feelings involved, because my coach at Uruguay, the maestro Tabarez, I've had 10 years with him.

"I've learned a huge amount not only in football but away from it, too. There are also great coaches at the moment who are doing great things and we have to highlight them."