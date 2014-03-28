Championship Preview: Burnley face Foxes

The league's top two go head-to-head in a mouth-watering clash at Turf Moor that could play a big role in determining this season's champions.

Burnley tailed off early in the New Year and Leicester led them by as much as 11 points in February, only for their lead to vanish in the wake of excellent form from Sean Dyche's men.

They have lost just three league matches this season - the lowest total of any club in England's top four divisions - and Dyche says his team are buoyant ahead of the visit of Leicester, who are three points above them.

He told the club's official website: "At the moment we are full of confidence, full of belief and full of energy so of course we are looking forward to it.

"They've had an excellent season, without a shadow of a doubt, and the league table reminds you of that. We are aware of the opposition but our main focus is on us."

Burnley striker Danny Ings, who has scored 19 league goals this season, will miss out with an ankle injury while influential right-back Kieran Trippier (hamstring) is also set to be on the sidelines.

Leicester needed a 92nd-minute equaliser from Chris Wood to gain a point in a disappointing mid-week 1-1 home draw against relegation-threatened Yeovil Town, while Burnley warmed up for the clash with a 2-0 win over Doncaster Rovers.

While that match is undoubtedly the highlight of the weekend's action, the relegation battle is hotting up with all three sides in the bottom three - Yeovil, Barnsley and Millwall - sitting on 32 points.

Charlton Athletic sit 21st, on 35 points, and Doncaster and Birmingham City sit eight points clear of danger.

Yeovil host Barnsley at Huish Park in the very definition of a relegation six-pointer on Saturday, and Millwall face off against Blackburn Rovers.

Charlton's chances of a result appear slim as they head to the fourth-placed Derby County, who hammered Nottingham Forest 5-0 in their last home fixture.

Queens Park Rangers are three points clear in third and take on Blackpool, while Wigan Athletic and Reading, who are also in the play-off places, battle Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town.

Managerless Forest visit the in-form Ipswich Town and Leeds United, whose players agreed to defer part of their wages on Friday, tackle Doncaster in a Yorkshire derby.

Elsewhere, Brighton and Hove Albion will be out to revive their play-off push against Middlesbrough, Birmingham meet Bournemouth, and Sheffield Wednesday - who have won four in a row at home - welcome Watford to Hillsborough.