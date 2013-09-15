Championship: Reading 0 Brighton 0
Reading and Brighton drew blanks after both being reduced to 10 men in Sunday's only Championship clash at the Madejski Stadium.
Chances proved hard to come by at both ends in what was a bad-tempered affair that saw eight yellow cards and two reds.
Reading striker Pavel Pogrebnyak, making his first start of the season, was first to see red after earning a second booking for simulation just after the half-hour mark.
And just eight minutes later, both sides were down to 10 as Leonardo Ulloa was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Alex Pearce.
Both teams' best chances came after the break, with Danny Williams threatening for Brighton from a header while Ashley Barnes also brought a good save from Alex McCarthy from his close-range effort.
It was the first match of the season in which Oscar Garcia's Brighton have failed to score, and last season's play-off semi-finalists drop a place to 14th after the weekend's action.
Reading, who have now conceded just one goal in their last three games, sit ninth.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.