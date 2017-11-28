Championship Review: Ipswich into top half, Barnsley slump continues

Derby County missed the opportunity to go fourth in the Championship as they were beaten 1-0 by Ipswich Town, who moved into the top half of the table.

Despite having the bulk of the possession and the better chances at Pride Park, Derby were undone in the fifth minute of the game when Everton loanee Callum Connolly headed Martyn Waghorn's cross against the underside of the crossbar, with the ball bouncing down over the goal-line.

Gary Rowett's side piled forward in search of an equaliser and Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski made a superb second-half save from Derby's Tom Huddlestone when the midfielder looked certain to score.

Joe Ledley squandered a great opportunity to level the game in the 88th minute, turning the ball over the bar with his left foot after substitute Johnny Russell picked him out at the far post, and Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy saw his side hold on for a first win in four Championship matches.

Meanwhile, Reading scored twice in the first half hour as they beat Barnsley 3-0 to earn their first Championship victory in four attempts.

The Royals went into the game on the back of a frustrating goalless draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday and wasted little time in attacking Barnsley, who conceded after 20 minutes when Dave Edwards' header from Liam Kelly's corner just crossed the line.

Reading's second left the crowd at the Madejski Stadium in no doubt, as Joey van den Berg's blistering left-footed drive from 20 yards bulged the top corner of Adam Davies' net.

Jaap Stam's men continued to press Barnsley and got their rewards two minutes from the end when substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson headed in the rebound from Adrian Popa's shot against the crossbar, condemning Paul Heckingbottom's side to a third consecutive defeat.