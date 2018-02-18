Championship Review: Leeds fight back for point, Norwich & Ipswich share derby spoils

Paul Heckingbottom claimed his first point as Leeds United manager as they came back to claim a 2-2 draw with Bristol City, while the spoils were also shared between rivals Norwich City and Ipswich Town.

Heckingbottom was appointed this month after Leeds dispensed with the services of Thomas Christiansen, but appeared set for a second successive defeat after the Robins went 2-0 up inside 16 minutes at Elland Road.

Famara Diedhiou put the visitors ahead after Leeds goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald flapped at a long throw-in from Hordur Magnusson, before Bobby Reid doubled their advantage with a close-range finish.

But Pierre-Michel Lasogga halved the deficit when he turned in Pablo Hernandez's cross and Kemar Roofe slid in to level matters from a corner 10 minutes from time.

Sixth-placed Bristol have now thrown away leads in successive weeks after doing so from 3-0 up against lowly Sunderland and, though they were grateful to goalkeeper Frank Fielding for denying Leeds maximum points when he tipped a 95th-minute Lasogga header onto the crossbar, they now have just one win in their last seven Championship games.

Elsewhere at Carrow Road, the East Anglian derby erupted into life in the closing stages.

Luke Chambers looked to have given Ipswich all three points when he headed home from a corner in the 89th minute.

But the five minutes of added time proved to enough for a twist in the tale as Norwich pounced on some questionable goalkeeping from Bartosz Bialkowski, Timm Klose meeting Grant Hanley's excellent right-wing cross with a header that flew into the bottom-left corner.