Championship Review: Pukki spares Norwich's blushes, Leeds keep up the pressure

Championship leaders Norwich City required a stoppage-time goal from Teemu Pukki to see off 10-man Bolton Wanderers and retain top spot.

Bolton's fightback from two goals down looked to have been enough to help Leeds United, who beat QPR, move into pole position, but Pukki was on hand to seal a last-gasp win.

Middlesbrough failed to return to winning ways as they were held to a draw by Blackburn Rovers, while Derby County moved into third place by beating Wigan Athletic.

Swansea City, meanwhile, survived a scare from Brentford as they ended a three-match losing streak with a 3-2 victory.

CANARIES LEAVE IT LATE

All seemed well for Norwich when Marco Stiepermann put them 2-0 up with just under an hour played at Carrow Road – Mario Vrancic having opened the scoring in the first half.

But Sammy Ameobi's response four minutes later halved the deficit and, in remarkable circumstances, struggling Bolton hauled themselves level when Mark Beevers prodded home two minutes from time.

However, there would be more drama, with Ameobi receiving his marching orders after picking up a second yellow card and Norwich were quick to profit.

Pukki got the winner, keeping his composure in the 93rd minute to tuck in after Bolton's defence scrambled at a cross, and ensuring Daniel Farke's side remain top.

ROOFE DOUBLE MAINTAINS THE PRESSURE

Leeds looked set to be going top until Pukki's late winner for Norwich, with Marcelo Bielsa's side having claimed a fourth straight win by beating QPR.

Kemar Roofe netted both of Leeds' goals, scoring on the stroke of half-time before doubling his tally from the spot early in the second half.

It was not smooth sailing for Bielsa's men, however, with Nahki Wells having put QPR ahead against the run of play midway through the first half at Elland Road.

Leeds are now on 42 points, five clear of third-placed Derby, who beat 10-man Wigan thanks to Jack Marriott's header.

SWANS HOLD ON IN FIVE-GOAL THRILLER

Wayne Routledge set the tone for an exciting encounter at Griffin Park, opening the scoring with just 25 seconds on the clock.

Chris Mepham's own-goal and a Leroy Fer strike had Swansea 3-0 by the 27th minute, but Thomas Frank's side pulled one back through Ollie Watkins before the interval.

Said Benrahma's effort set up a grandstand finish, though there would be no late dram as Swansea held firm to claim just a second win in six games.

BORO FAIL TO BOUNCE BACK

Middlesbrough were hammered 3-0 by Aston Villa at the Riverside Stadium in midweek, and their struggles on home turf continued as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Blackburn.

Muhamed Besic's foul on the edge of Boro's box and subsequent red card handed Blackburn the initiative, with Charlie Mulgrew curling in the resulting free-kick.

But Tony Pulis' side fought back – substitute Britt Assombalonga on target to secure a share of the spoils.