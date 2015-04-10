Championship Wrap: Bournemouth closing in

Yann Kermorgant curled home a 25-yard free-kick 20 minutes from time and Callum Wilson added a second 11 minutes later as the Championship leaders opened up a four-point gap over nearest rivals Norwich City on Friday, albeit having played a game more.

Following Kermorgant's fine opener, neat footwork from Wilson saw him wriggle away from Greg Halford and make sure of a priceless victory for Bournemouth, who have four matches remaining.

At the other end of the table, second-bottom Wigan Athletic twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at Fulham and keep their slim hopes of survival alive.

Ross McCormack took his league tally for the season to 13 by breaking the deadlock after just four minutes at Craven Cottage, before the visitors hit back courtesy of a stunning Jermaine Pennant set-piece.

Matt Smith edged Fulham back in front with a 30-yard effort, but Jason Pearce's close-range finish meant Gary Caldwell's Wigan tenure started with a result that leaves the 2013 FA Cup winners seven points adrift of safety with a possible 12 points left to play for.