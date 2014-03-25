Championship Wrap: Foxes saved by Schmeichel

Former Manchester United shot-stopper Peter Schmeichel scored a handful of goals during his career as a player, and his son got in on the act on Tuesday by heading a stoppage-time equaliser at the King Power Stadium.

Joe Ralls put Yeovil in front with a curling free-kick in the 22nd minute, before Schmeichel's header from a late corner came off the underside of the crossbar and appeared to cross the line. The Dane was credited with the goal, but Chris Wood made absolutely certain by following up with a header of his own after the ball bounced back out from the goalmouth.

The result sees Leicester's lead at the top reduced to three points, with Burnley having maintained the pressure with a 2-0 win over Doncaster Rovers.

Sam Vokes opened the scoring for Burnley from the spot after Ashley Barnes was felled by James Coppinger, and Junior Stanislas capped a counter-attack for the hosts' second.

QPR climbed above Derby County to lie third thanks to Yossi Benayoun's first-half strike in a 1-0 win over play-off rivals Wigan Athletic, though the Israeli was sent off late on for a second bookable offence.

Steve McClaren's men are now fourth after Ipswich Town came from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory at Portman Road in a match that featured goals in both the first and last minutes.

Reading's play-off push took a knock as they suffered a shock 3-1 home defeat against lowly Barnsley, who will be delighted with three points that lift them off the foot of the table.

Nigel Adkins' side were allowed off the hook however, as Nottingham Forest - seemingly in disarray after sacking Billy Davies and being turned down by prospective replacement Neil Warnock - squandered the chance to climb into the top six with a 1-0 home defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Barnsley's victory saw Millwall go bottom after a 3-2 home defeat to Birmingham City, while Blackpool suffered a 12th Championship away game without a win in a 1-0 defeat at Bolton Wanderers.

Leeds United's brief respite at the weekend came to a shuddering halt with a 4-1 drubbing at Bournemouth - Brian McDermott's men have now lost four of their last five in the league, conceding 16 goals in the process.

Two of the division's mid-table sides served up a six-goal thriller at Vicarage Road, as Watford and Blackburn Rovers drew 3-3, Sheffield Wednesday registered a 1-0 victory against Brighton and Hove Albion, and Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at the John Smith's Stadium.