Championship Wrap: Leaders Burnley falter

Sean Dyche's men drew their third game in a row as they were held by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, Simon Cox cancelling out a Sam Vokes opener, while both Leicester and QPR picked up maximum points.

A six-minute brace from David Nugent ensured Leicester beat Ipswich Town at Portman Road, with Harry Redknapp's side maintaining their unbeaten home record in the league against Charlton Athletic.

Former Burnley striker Charlie Austin struck five minutes before the break to ensure the league's top three all sit on 35 points after 16 matches.

Fourth-placed Blackpool were held 1-1 by Birmingham City at St Andrew's, while Leeds United moved into the play-off places thanks to a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough at Elland Road.

Goals from Ross McCormack and Jason Pearce either side of a Mustapha Carayol effort and goalkeeper Jason Steele's dismissal were enough to condemn Aitor Karanka to defeat on his first game in charge of the visitors.

Derby County sit a point behind Brian McDermott's men in seventh, with Jamie Ward's goal after 61 minutes securing victory against Bournemouth.

At the bottom, Millwall boosted their survival hopes with a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Barnsley - Scott Wiseman's own goal 13 minutes from time proving crucial as the visitors suffered their ninth league defeat of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday were unable to move out of the drop zone as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town in the day's early game, while Bolton Wanderers made it seven games unbeaten with a 1-0 victory over Watford - Jermaine Beckford on target for Dougie Freedman's side.

Brighton and Hove Albion beat Wigan Athletic by the same scoreline courtesy of an Andrew Croft's goal, while the day's only goalless game came at Ewood Park, as Blackburn Rovers and Reading failed to find the net.