Championship's bottom side Ipswich Town appoint Lambert

Ipswich Town, the Championship's bottom side, have appointed Paul Lambert as their new manager.

Lambert – who was in charge of Ipswich's East Anglia rivals Norwich City between 2009-2012 – replaces Paul Hurst, who was dismissed on Thursday after a 2-0 defeat at leaders Leeds United a day earlier.

Ipswich are four points adrift of safety having won only one league game and the club have turned to 49-year-old Lambert to turn their fortunes around.

The former Scotland international, who left his role as Stoke City boss in May after their relegation from the Premier League, has signed a deal at Portman Road until 2021.

Ipswich Town Football Club can confirm the appointment of Paul Lambert as our new manager.The 49-year old has signed a contract at Portman Road until the summer of 2021.Welcome to , Paul!October 27, 2018

Lambert – who will watch Saturday's visit to Millwall from the stands – told the club's official website: "I can't wait to get going and I'll be using all my experience.

"I know about the history of the club, what a fantastic football club it is and I'm proud to be the manager here."