Changes no excuse for Sampaoli

Jorge Sampaoli might have to ring the changes for the second leg of the Supercopa de Espana against Barcelona, but the Sevilla boss is still determined for his team to make a strong impression at Camp Nou.

Sevilla could not build on a promising first-half showing as they subsided to a 2-0 loss at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday.

On the eve of Wednesday's return match, captain Vitolo, Hiroshi Kiyotake, Steven N'Zonzi and Franco Vazquez – all first-leg starters – did not train as Sampaoli cast an eye towards this weekend's LaLiga opener against Espanyol, while defenders Adil Rami and Mariano are nursing knocks.

"Our idea is to change some players because we have to play against Espanyol on Saturday," he told a pre-match news conference.

"We can't play with players that are injured. We will play with the players who are in best fitness.

"We will face many difficulties but if we're effective we can change the result. Hopefully we can do it."

Despite defeat on Sunday following extra-time heartache in the UEFA Super Cup versus Real Madrid, Sampaoli is pleased with how his side have acquitted themselves against the two heavyweights of Spanish football.

"We have some aspects to improve but we fought to control the ball against Real Madrid and Barcelona, to play against them is like a Champions League final," he said.

"We have changed our idea [of play] and time will say if we are right or wrong. I want that our fans can remember me not only by our results and also by our game style."