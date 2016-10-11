Chantome disturbed by PSG's Aurier

Clement Chantome is disturbed by Serge Aurier, with the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder concerned about the full-back's controversial behaviour.

PSG's Aurier was back in the headlines while on international duty for Ivory Coast after making a throat-slitting gesture in celebration during his team's 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Mali.

The latest controversy comes on the back of a two-month prison sentence for assaulting a police officer, which Aurier has appealed, while he criticised and ridiculed former PSG head coach Laurent Blanc as well as a number of his team-mates on Periscope earlier this year.

And Chantome – now plying his trade for Ligue 1 outfit Rennes – is at a loss to explain Aurier's behaviour.

"I am glad I am not on social media much with this sort of thing," Chantome said in quotes attributed to beIN Sports France.

"He is a really nice guy. Tell him to stop? It has all been said already. He is a very nice guy, one who understands things. He is young too...

"I was there to watch PSG versus Bordeaux [PSG won 2-0] and he was suspended. We watched the match together and I asked him 'Why are you doing this?' and he does not know why, that is what is most disturbing.

"The Periscope thing [Aurier insulted former coach Blanc during a Periscope interview], I know that left a mark. He knew he harmed individuals and the club. The season became complicated for the team as a result."