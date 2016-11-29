Chapecoense share dressing-room celebrations to honour plane crash victims

Chapecoense have shared video footage of the team's dressing-room celebrations after their Copa Sudamericana semi-final win, in honour of the players who were killed in a plane crash on Monday.

At least 75 people died after a plane carrying members of the first team and coaching staff, as well as a number of journalists, came down in Cerro Gordo in Colombia.

The team were travelling for the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana final clash against Atletico Nacional, which was due to take place on Wednesday in Medellin, just a week after they sealed a semi-final victory over Argentina's San Lorenzo.

The club have since posted footage via their official Twitter account of the scenes of celebration in the dressing-room after their 0-0 second-leg draw, along with the caption: "Let this be the last image of our warriors".

Que essa seja a última imagem dos nosso guerreiros.November 29, 2016

The plane - a British Aerospace 146 short-haul aircraft - was carrying a total of 72 passengers and nine crew members, including a total of 22 Chapecoense players, according to reports in Colombia.

First-team players Alan Ruschel, Jackson Follman and Neto are among a list of six survivors named by Aeronautica Civil - the Colombian Civil Aviation Authority.