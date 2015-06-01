Charity calls for education after Leicester 'racist orgy' claims

UK charity Show Racism the Red Card (SRTRC) wants the Leicester City players who it is alleged took part in an orgy in Thailand during which a woman was racially abused to receive education as part of any potential punishment.

Three of the club's young players - James Pearson, the son of manager Nigel Pearson, Tom Hopper and Adam Smith - were forced to issue a public apology on Sunday after an incident during the club's post-season tour.

Footage obtained by The Sunday Mirror claims to show the three engaging in explicit acts. In one clip, a racist comment directed towards one of the women involved in the video is also audible.

On Sunday, the club confirmed James Pearson, Hopper and Smith had flown home to the UK while an internal investigation takes place.

Leicester say they will not comment further until that process has been completed but, if the trio are found guilty of any wrongdoing, the anti-racism charity is clear on what potential sanctions should include.

"Some form of education would be appropriate, especially given their ages," a SRTRC spokesperson told Perform. "Hopefully they would then recognise their error in judgement and realise it was hugely inappropriate.

"This would then hopefully lead to a change in attitude and belief."

Defender Pearson and goalkeeper Smith, both 22, as well as striker Hopper, 21, were with the Leicester squad as part of a post-season excursion in Bangkok organised by the club's Thai billionaire owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and aimed at growing Leicester's reputation in the Far East.

The incident will cause additional embarrassment for boss Nigel Pearson, given he is a patron SRTRC.

The charity added in a statement on its official website: "The content of this footage is deeply troubling; not only because of the use of racist language but also because of the levels of misogyny and privilege on display.

"The use of language which homogenises and degrades those of South East Asian heritage is unacceptable in any context.

"Show Racism the Red Card is pleased by the speed and strength of Leicester City's response to the incident. The club work very hard to challenge prejudice and promote diversity in their local community."