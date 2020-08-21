Charlton’s home game with Doncaster could be used as test event to let fans in

Charlton are hoping to use their opening home game of the League One campaign against Doncaster as a pilot event to let supporters in.

The English Football League will resume behind closed doors on September 12 as the country still battles the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Addicks have been working with the Stadium Grounds Safety Authority to help the EFL devise protocols ahead of a scheduled phased return of spectators in October and their game with Rovers on September 19 at The Valley has been put forward as a test event.

They said in a statement on their official website: “The club is likely to run a test event to allow some fans into The Valley for the first home game against Doncaster on September 19, with full details to be announced once confirmed.

“Meanwhile, it is hoped that crowds of between 6,000 and 8,500 will be allowed back into The Valley by October, providing government guidelines allow it.”

The government reinstated rules which allowed a restricted number of spectators into sporting events last week, with people attending the Crucible to watch the final of the World Snooker Championship.