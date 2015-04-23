Cheberyachko stunned by Dnipro's progress

Evgeniy Shakhov struck the only goal of Dnipro's two-legged quarter-final against Club Brugge with just eight minutes remaining of the second leg, sending the Ukrainian club into the first European semi-final in their history.

Cheberyachko could not believe Dnipro's achievement, especially considering their poor start in Group F in September and October.

Asked if he could have predicted such a progression by Dnipro at the start of the season, Cheberyachko told 2+2: "Of course not. This is incredible!

"Who would have assumed this, for example, when we have one point after three games in the group?"

Dnipro scored the decisive goal on a counter-attack, with Shakhov cutting inside from the right flank and launching a left-footed strike over Brugge goalkeeper Mat Ryan, although the ball appeared to take a slight deflection.

Shakhov, Cheberyachko and Co. celebrated like the match was over.

"As soon as Evgeniy Shakhov scored, after this I was convinced that we are already in the semi-finals," Cheberyachko said.