Chelsea and Everton fined over fracas

Everton's Gareth Barry was shown a second yellow card for a tackle on Willian in the closing stages of the game at Stamford Bridge, an incident that sparked a mass confrontation between the two sides.

"Following an incident in the 86th minute of their fixture on 11 February 2015, both clubs were charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour," an FA statement read.

"The charge against Chelsea further alleged that their players surrounded the Match Referee and/or became involved in a mass confrontation.

"Chelsea and Everton both admitted their charge and as well as being fined were also warned as to their future conduct."