Chelsea and Everton 'still interested' as Koulibaly eyes Napoli exit

Kalidou Koulibaly intends to leave Napoli and is still a target for both Chelsea and Everton, according to the defender's agent.

The 25-year-old has reportedly been the subject of transfer offers of close to €55million in recent weeks, though Maurizio Sarri's side have remained steadfast in their desire to keep him.

However, Koulibaly's agent has now claimed that the club are unwilling to match his contract demands, meaning he is likely to move on during the transfer window.

"I was in Dimaro last Saturday, we took stock of the situation and, as far as I'm aware, we're not at a point of agreement," Bruno Satin told Radio CRC.

"The desire of the player is still to go, not to renew. The signs from Napoli are not exactly pressing him to do otherwise. They tell us he's a great player but we don't see the offer.

"They wanted to send us away last year, they said he wasn't focused, but then he showed all his qualities in the past season."

Speculation in Italy has suggested that Koulibaly could move to Serie A champions Juventus, who are reported to be on the verge of signing Napoli team-mate Gonzalo Higuain for more than €90m.

Satin insists the Senegal centre-back will not join a domestic rival, but claims Premier League teams Chelsea and Everton remain interested in his signature.

"I can tell the fans to be calm because he won't go to Juve," he said. "Chelsea and Everton are still interested, looking for a top centre-back."

Koulibaly, who joined from Genk in 2014, made 42 appearances last season.