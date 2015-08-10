Chelsea appeal Courtois red card

Chelsea have appealed the red card shown to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Swansea City, Omnisport understands.

Courtois was dismissed for bringing down Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis in the 52nd minute at Stamford Bridge - the Frenchman duly dusting himself down to hit the visitors' second equaliser of the match.

Asmir Begovic took over goalkeeping duties from the Belgium keeper, and made two impressive saves from Jefferson Montero to preserve Chelsea's point.

But with a trip to title rivals Manchester City looming next weekend, Jose Mourinho is clearly keen to have his first choice back between the posts.